Two charged in relation to break-and-enter at Fort Macleod hardware store

Two people face multiple charges in relation to a late September break-and-enter at a Fort Macleod, Alta. hardware store.

On Sept. 27, Fort Macleod RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter at Alberta Hardware in Fort Macleod. An investigation revealed that someone broke in and stole multiple firearms.

On Dec. 7, an RCMP team, acting in partnership with Lethbridge police, Raymond RCMP and others, executed search warrants on residences in Stirling, Alta., and Lethbridge.

As a result, two people have been charged.

Justin Barlow, 34, of Stirling has been charged with the following:

Unauthorized possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of firearms obtained by crime;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized;

Possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking;

Fail to comply with a release order; and

Possession of proceeds of crime

Barlow remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Jan. 13, 2023.

Gillian Macleod, 36, of Lethbridge has been charged with the following:

Possession of a prohibited weapon;

Possession of property obtained by crime;

Possession of firearms knowing it was obtained by crime; and

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized.

Macleod was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge Provincial Court on Jan. 30, 2023.

Investigation into the break-and-enter continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7220. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.