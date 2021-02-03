The Sault Police Service has charged two men, ages 39 and 33, with assault causing bodily harm following an early morning attack.

"Sometime between 3 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Moody Street it is alleged the two accused assaulted a man known to them by striking him in the head area several times," police said in a news release. "The victim was later taken to hospital with serious injuries."

The two accused were located a short time later and arrested. Both are scheduled to appear in court on March 15.