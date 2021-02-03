Sault Ste. Marie police cruiser. (CTV Northern Ontario)

The Sault Police Service has charged two men, ages 39 and 33, with assault causing bodily harm following an early morning attack.

"Sometime between 3 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Moody Street it is alleged the two accused assaulted a man known to them by striking him in the head area several times," police said in a news release. "The victim was later taken to hospital with serious injuries."

The two accused were located a short time later and arrested. Both are scheduled to appear in court on March 15.