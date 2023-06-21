Two charged in Smiths Falls, Ont. drug bust

Ontario Provincial Police say two people are facing charges following a drug bust in Smiths Falls, southwest of Ottawa.

Police searched an apartment complex on Pearl Street Tuesday, seizing drugs including what police suspect to be cocaine and opioid pills, among others. Police also seized a Taser, bullets, and cash.

Christian Clement, 35, and Nathan Wires, 37, are both facing drug trafficking and weapons charges.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court in August.