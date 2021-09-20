Two charged with 2nd-degree murder in Prince Albert death

Prince Albert police have charged a man and woman with second-degree murder.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Second Avenue West early Sunday morning, following a reported disturbance.

The responding officers found a 25-yeard-old man dead.

Forty-three-year-old Clarissa Campbell and 22-year-old Chandler Laliberte were arrested at a home in the 400 block of Ninth Street East later in the morning, according to a Prince Albert Police Service news release.

Both accused appeared in court Monday morning and were remanded into custody until their next appearance on Oct. 4.