Two charged with 2nd-degree murder in Prince Albert death
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Prince Albert police have charged a man and woman with second-degree murder.
Police were called to the 2900 block of Second Avenue West early Sunday morning, following a reported disturbance.
The responding officers found a 25-yeard-old man dead.
Forty-three-year-old Clarissa Campbell and 22-year-old Chandler Laliberte were arrested at a home in the 400 block of Ninth Street East later in the morning, according to a Prince Albert Police Service news release.
Both accused appeared in court Monday morning and were remanded into custody until their next appearance on Oct. 4.
-
Guelph results: Liberal incumbent Lloyd Longfield winsLloyd Longfield with the Liberal Party has been declared winner in the Guelph riding by the CTV News’ Decision Desk.
-
NDP’s Daniel Blaikie holds on to Elmwood-TransconaCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Daniel Blaikie of the NDP will be re-elected in Elmwood-Transcona.
-
Liberal Kevin Lamoureux keeps hold of Winnipeg NorthCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Kevin Lamoureux will be re-elected in Winnipeg North.
-
-
Haldimand-Norfolk results: Conservative Leslyn Lewis declared winnerConservative Leslyn Lewis has won the Haldimand-Norfolk riding, CTV News' Decision Desk has declared.
-
Timmins-James Bay NDP expecting winNew Democrat supporters in Timmins are eagerly awaiting election results at The Surge Sports Bar.
-
Jim Carr stays as MP for Winnipeg South CentreCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Jim Carr of the Liberal Party of Canada will be re-elected in Winnipeg South Centre.
-
Saskatoon riding could be lone holdout to Conservative dominance in Sask.Conservative candidates are leading or elected in all but one Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
-
Perth-Wellington results: Conserative incumbent John Nater winsCTV News' Decision Desk has declared Conservative incumbent John Nater as the winner of the Perth-Wellington riding.