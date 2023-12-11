Two charged with buying guns with bogus credit cards

Waterloo regional police have seized a number of guns that were bought using fake credit cards in Cambridge.

On Wednesday, a store in the area of Holiday Inn Drive and Groh Avenue reported the purchases to police.

The investigation took officers to Oakville where a search warrant was issued for a residence and a vehicle.

They found three guns which were purchased fraudulently, ammunition, outdoor sporting equipment and cash.

Two people, a 29-year-old Toronto woman and 36-year-old Oakville man, were charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The woman is also charged with four counts of unauthorized use of credit card data.