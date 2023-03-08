Two charged with criminal negligence in death of Sask. man
Saskatchewan RCMP have charged two people with criminal negligence causing the death of 34-year-old Nathan Piche from La Loche.
Piche was reported missing from the Garson Lake area on Feb. 14. His body was discovered on Feb. 17 approximately one kilometre from where he was last seen, the RCMP said in a news release on March 7.
Officers arrested 28-year-old Clayton Fontaine from La Loche in connection with the death on Friday, the RCMP said. Shortly after his arrest, Fontaine said he was in medical distress and was taken to the hospital.
Police said he tried to assault the officers while at the hospital, and it was determined he was not in medical distress.
Later, police also arrested 35-year-old Erica Herman from Janvier, Alberta in connection with Piche’s death.
Both face a charge of criminal negligence causing death, while Fontaine also faces charges for assault police officers.
