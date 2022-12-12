Two charged with first-degree murder in Brantford

Police have charged a second person with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 68-year-old man in Brantford.

Kevin Jellis, 35, was initially charged with attempted murder after a Dec. 4 assault at a Market Street home that left the victim in critical condition. Following the victim’s death in hospital, Jellis’ charges have now been upgraded to first-degree murder, police said Monday.

A second man, Calvin Clarke, 28, has also been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Clarke was arrested in downtown Brantford by the police Emergency Response Team on Saturday, police said.

Clarke and Jellis also face assault charges in connection to a second assault at a home on Morton Street, which police said occurred shortly after the homicide.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them.