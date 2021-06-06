Two charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of N.B. man

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder after the suspicious disappearance of 38-year-old Jamie Leard.

Leard was last seen on Upper Cape Road near Port Elgin, N.B. on May 26, and reported missing two days later.

Later on the 28th, police found his abandoned vehicle in Springhill, N.S.

On Thursday, June 3, police found what they believe to be his body, behind an abandoned mobile home in Coburg, N.B.

"We are still waiting for autopsy results and formal positive identification of the human remains located on June 3, however investigators have gathered enough information to determine that Jamie Leard died as a result of homicide," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP, in a media release Sunday.

On Saturday, police arrested two men and a woman in connection with the investigation. The woman has since been released.

MURDER CHARGES

On Sunday, two men were charged with first-degree murder.

Thirty-seven-year-old Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie and 28-year-old Sean Patrick Patterson appeared remotely in court.

They have both been charged with first-degree murder, and scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Police say both of the accused have no fixed address.

The investigation is ongoing.