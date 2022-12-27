Two charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of OPP officer in southwestern Ont.

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.

Pierzchala, 28, was fatally shot while on-duty Tuesday near Hagersville, Ont. According to police, he was responding to a vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Indian Line and Concession 14 shortly after 2:30 p.m.

When Pierzchala arrived at the scene and approached the vehicle, two occupants opened fire, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said.

The rookie officer was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead a short time later.

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Brandi Stewart-Sperry and Randall McKenzie, 25, made their first appearances in a Cayuga, Ont. courtroom. Stewart-Sperry appeared first, followed by McKenzie.

Both were instructed not to communicate with potential crown witnesses, the family of the victim, or each other.

Neither said much, aside from answering “yes” when asked by the judge if they understood the non-communication orders.

Both Stewart-Sperry and McKenzie are due to return to court on Jan. 17.

KILLED ON FIRST SOLO DAY ON THE JOB

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said Pierzchala, who had been a police officer for just over a year, was notified he had passed his 10-month probation period earlier on Tuesday, allowing him to respond to calls on his own. He was killed during his first solo day on the job.

The death has rocked the policing community and Haldimand County.

"It was devastating to hear that one of our officers had been shot so violently," Haldimand County Mayor Shelley Ann Bentley told CP24 Wednesday morning. "It's not something we are used to in Haldimand County at all, we are a community of 48,000 people and we do not have this type of violence in our community. It is shocking. We, as a community, are grieving. We are devastated to hear that this has happened."

Police said two people were seen fleeing from the scene of the shooting.

At 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, an emergency alert message was sent to residents in surrounding communities advising them to shelter-in-place as police believed the suspects were armed.

In a release issued at 8:37 p.m., OPP said two people were taken into custody following a major search of the area.

CTV News Public Safety Analyst and former OPP commissioner Chris Lewis said the incident is proof there's no such thing as "a routine call in policing"

"Every call an officer faces, they don't know what they're walking into whether they're just stopping a car for a violation or responding to a car in a ditch, they don’t know what the intentions of the people they're going to be dealing with are. They're always careful, and they're well trained and well equipped, but these things unfortunately happen, and whenever they do, they're heartbreaking."

OPP said the family of Pierzchala is asking for privacy at this time.

CONDOLENCES SHARED

The County of Brant says all flags at county facilities will be lowed to half mast in honour of Pierzchala.

“The County of Brant and Haldimand County share borders and resources and at this difficult time we know there are no borders for senseless acts of violence and the killing of police officers who are here to protect us all," Brant County Mayor David Bailey said in a media release. “The loss of PC Pierzchala is deeply felt by all of us in the County of Brant and we mourn his passing, which seems especially hard to comprehend during the holiday season."

A number of police departments and politicians expressed their condolences Tuesday.

"Speaking to his coach officer, who I know very well, there was a big smile on his face telling us stories [about Pierzchala] when we were in the office," said OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk. "Just a great individual to work with and this is a huge loss to our OPP family."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “Heartbreaking news from Haldimand County, where Ontario Provincial Police Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala has been killed in the line of duty. To his family, friends, and colleagues — the thoughts of all Canadians are with you.”

Premier Doug Ford also shared his sentiments on Twitter: “I am horrified by the killing of an on-duty OPP officer. Thank you to the officers who apprehended the suspects without incident. Our first responders are true heroes. We share in the pain felt by family, friends and the entire police community as Ontario mourns this loss.”

The Police Association of Ontario tweeted it was “heartbroken to hear the horrible news coming out of Hagersville, ON that yet another colleague won't be coming home tonight.”

Chief Mark B. Hill released a statement on behalf of the Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council.

“I was heartbroken to hear of this tragic incident as a result of a senseless act of violence, and of a young life taken so soon in the line of duty,” Hill wrote. “I also want to thank the Ontario Provincial Police, the Six Nations Police, and all other services who supported this operation for their swift apprehension of the suspects and for continuing to keep our communities safe.”

Shelley Bentley, the mayor for Haldimand County, also expressed her condolences.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of one of our officers, who died today in the line of duty,” wrote Bentley in a statement. “Every day, our County’s first responders risk their lives for the safety of our community and a tragedy like today’s is one we hope never comes.”

With files from CTV Toronto and The Canadian Press