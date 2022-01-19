Two charged with first-degree murder in killing of Ontario man with Hell's Angels ties

Ontario Provincial Police have laid first-degree murder charges in the 2020 killing of a man who had ties to the Hell’s Angels.

Gregory Slewidge, 39, was found dead at a property just outside Carleton Place, Ont. on Sept. 24, 2020. He was renting the property and had converted it into a legal marijuana grow operation.

Investigators believe Slewidge was bludgeoned to death. They say he was involved with outlaw motorcycle gangs, including a member of the Hell's Angels.

In October, police offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. They also launched a public information campaign in a bid to solve the murder.

On Wednesday, OPP Det. Insp. Chris Landry announced that Michael Clairoux, 47, of Ottawa and Lee Marrazzo, 38, of Luskville, Que. had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

“We believe the accused persons and the victim were known to one another,” Landry said.

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on Wednesday.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the dedicated tip-line at 1-844-478-5656, their local police service, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://crimestoppers.ca/send-a-tip/

Slewidge was the son of retired OPP officer Lyndon Slewidge, the longtime national anthem singer at Ottawa Senators games.