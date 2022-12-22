Two charged with manslaughter in Sudbury man's drug overdose death

Two men -- one from Waterloo and the other from Greater Sudbury -- are charged with manslaughter in an Aug. 17 overdose death, police say.

A 34-year-old from Waterloo was arrested in his hometown Dec. 15 in connection to the death of a 48-year-old man in Greater Sudbury this summer, Sudbury police said in a news release Thursday.

During a search of his home, officers seized more than $200,000 in cash and $300,000 in property that is suspected to be proceeds of crime.

He is also charged with drug trafficking, but no word on if any substances were seized as well.

The second suspect, a 30-year-old Greater Sudbury man, was arrested Dec. 17 on Keith Avenue in Chelmsford.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.