Two charged with murder in connection with Georgina trailer park stabbing
Two people face murder charges in connection with a stabbing at a trailer park in Georgina.
Police say officers were called to the area of Crydermans Side Road and Highway 48 on Friday just before 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
They said when officers arrived, a 51-year-old man was found with stab wounds.
He was rushed to the hospital where police say he died of his injuries.
York Regional Police officers arrested a 67-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from Georgina following the deadly incident.
The victim was identified as Steve Kloosterman of Georgina.
There are very few details surrounding the deadly stabbing at the Lyndhurst Trailer Park and Golf Course, including whether the suspects knew the victim.
The trailer park owner says there is no video surveillance on the property to aid in the police investigation.
Police say there are no other suspects.
They ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or via email.
