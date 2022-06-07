Two charged with murder of Six Nations woman
Provincial police have charged two men in the death of a Six Nations woman, whose body was found in Toronto's Humber River on March 8.
The Toronto Police Service said officers were called to investigate a "suspicious incident" in the area, south of Dundas Street West, around 10:06 a.m.
They then discovered the body of Ruth Ann Longboat, 56, in the water.
The manner of Longboat's death has not been released.
On Tuesday, OPP announced in a press release they had arrested two people.
Michael Joseph, a 23-year-old from Brantford, and Jayden Elijah, a 23-year-old from London, are charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.
Both appeared in a Brantford courtroom on Tuesday and have been remanded into custody.
Police said their investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.
Anyone with information on the murder of Longboat is asked to call the Six Nations Police Service at at 519-445-2811 or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
