Two charged with robbing Royal Canadian Legion in northern Ont.

Two people from Blind River have been charged following an incident at the Royal Canadian Legion in Blind River on Monday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police arrived at the Legion branch on Hawkins Street at 11:30 p.m. just after the suspects had fled.

“Investigation determined two individuals attended the establishment, had an altercation with servers, stole liquor, a cooler and left in a black car,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

But they didn’t get far. They were arrested at 12:02 a.m. at a local gas station in Mississauga First Nation.

“While speaking to the driver, police determined the driver had consumed alcohol and was transported to Blind River for further testing,” police said.

“The driver's vehicle was impounded for seven days.”

A 34-year-old resident of Blind River has been charged with impaired driving, theft under $5,000, driving with liquor readily available, not having a licence, vehicle permit or proof of insurance on them.

The second accused, a 33-year-old from Blind River, has been charged with theft under $5,000 and mischief.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Dec. 7.