Two charged with several offences after home searched: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police have charged a man and a woman with several drug trafficking and firearms charges following the search of a home in Spryfield.
Police conducted the search in the 0-100 block of Elgin Street around noon Tuesday. They say it was in relation to an ongoing investigation.
Cocaine, cannabis, cash and five firearms were seized, according to a release. Police say a man and a woman were arrested “without incident.”
Peter Walley Nguyen, 31, and Teanna Marie Hillison, 30, are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face charges of:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis
- Possession for the purpose of selling cannabis
- Possession, production and use of illicit cannabis
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Five counts of contravention of storage regulations
- Possession of a weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a restricted firearm
- Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
- Possession of a weapon obtained by crime
Police say Nguyen also faces two additional charges of breach of a prohibition order.