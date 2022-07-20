iHeartRadio

Two charged with several offences after home searched: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man and a woman with several drug trafficking and firearms charges following the search of a home in Spryfield.

Police conducted the search in the 0-100 block of Elgin Street around noon Tuesday. They say it was in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Cocaine, cannabis, cash and five firearms were seized, according to a release. Police say a man and a woman were arrested “without incident.”

Peter Walley Nguyen, 31, and Teanna Marie Hillison, 30, are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face charges of:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis
  • Possession for the purpose of selling cannabis
  • Possession, production and use of illicit cannabis
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Five counts of contravention of storage regulations
  • Possession of a weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a restricted firearm
  • Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Possession of a weapon obtained by crime

Police say Nguyen also faces two additional charges of breach of a prohibition order. 

