Two charged with sexual exploitation in Barra Head, N.S.: RCMP

Two people in Richmond County, N.S., are facing sexual assault and exploitation charges after being arrested Monday in Barra Head.

RCMP was alerted of a possible sexual exploitation incident on May 26, involving a 53-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman.

Through the course of their investigation, police say they determined a young person was sexually assaulted by the two individuals in 2020.

Daryl Lawrence Digout, 53, and Shelley Dawn Diane Digout, 48, are jointed charged with the following crimes:

- sexual assault

- sexual interference

- sexual exploitation

Both individuals have been released on conditions ahead of an Aug. 28 appearance in Port Hawkesbury provincial court.

Richmond County District RCMP say there may be more victims in the case, and ask anyone who may have been a victim to come forward by contacting local police.

“Police want victims to know that they can contact them and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process,” a Friday RCMP news release reads.

The Richmond County District RCMP can be reached at 902-535-2002.

