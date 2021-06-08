Two charged with stealing catalytic converters from car dealership
Police have charged two people for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from a car dealership in Kitchener.
Officers were called to the dealership on King Street East around 8:35 p.m. Sunday. Officials said two people were removing catalytic converters from vehicles in the parking lot.
The suspects fled on foot when police arrived. A 40-year-old woman was arrested after a brief pursuit, and a 36-year-old man was arrested after further investigation.
They've both been charged with theft, possession of stolen property and possession of break-and-enter tools.
The man was held for a bail hearing and the woman was released on an undertaking.
The stolen property was recovered and returned to the owner.