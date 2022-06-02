Two charged with store robberies in Kitchener and Waterloo

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged two people with store robberies in both Kitchener and Waterloo.

A 29-year-old Waterloo woman and 49-year-old Kitchener man were taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue.

Police said the two were wanted for a robbery at a store in the area of Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street North in Waterloo.

On May 30, a man and woman went into the store around 8:05 p.m. and while attempting to leave with merchandise, threatened to spray employees with a noxious substance. No injuries were reported and the two fled in a red Hyundai Accent.

Police also tied the pair to another commercial robbery in the area of Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road on May 26. In that instance, the people involved also threatened to spray staff with a noxious substance and stole an unknown amount of merchandise.

The man and woman have been charged with two counts of robbery with violence, and failing to comply with undertaking. The man has also been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

In a media release, police said additional charges are anticipated.