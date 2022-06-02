Two charged with store robberies in Kitchener and Waterloo
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged two people with store robberies in both Kitchener and Waterloo.
A 29-year-old Waterloo woman and 49-year-old Kitchener man were taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Victoria Street North and Forfar Avenue.
Police said the two were wanted for a robbery at a store in the area of Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street North in Waterloo.
On May 30, a man and woman went into the store around 8:05 p.m. and while attempting to leave with merchandise, threatened to spray employees with a noxious substance. No injuries were reported and the two fled in a red Hyundai Accent.
Police also tied the pair to another commercial robbery in the area of Ottawa Street South and Strasburg Road on May 26. In that instance, the people involved also threatened to spray staff with a noxious substance and stole an unknown amount of merchandise.
The man and woman have been charged with two counts of robbery with violence, and failing to comply with undertaking. The man has also been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
In a media release, police said additional charges are anticipated.
-
Shooting in Mississauga leaves one person critically injuredA male victim is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Mississauga Thursday night.
-
Grand Manan residents bring bank fight to N.B. legislatureA group of Grand Manan residents were on the mainland of New Brunswick Thursday as part of their struggle to keep the island's only bank branch open.
-
Man in serious condition after stabbing in Corktown: paramedicsA man in his 20s is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in Toronto's Corktown area, paramedics say.
-
'The solutions are out there': National housing crisis top of mind for mayors at municipalities conferenceCanada’s mayors and municipality leaders have congregated in Regina for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) conference this week.
-
Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in communityMounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
-
Woman loses fight to remove her lawsuit from Laurentian's CCAA processA woman who says she was a victim of sexual assault decades ago at the University of Sudbury has lost her court battle to separate her case from Laurentian University's insolvency process.
-
Londoners cast their ballots, but not without hiccups early onVoting day in London has not been without complications. As polls opened at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, some voters found themselves unable to cast their ballots.
-
New to-scale solar system model in Lethbridge is out of this worldThe Lethbridge Astronomy Society, along with multiple local partners, have come together to create a new, to-scale model of the solar system.
-
Destroyed truck from fatal impaired driving crash a stark visual reminder says MADD CalgaryThe red Ford F-150 is badly torn up, the pedals nearly touching the front of the driver's seat, the seat belts and doors cut open and away to allow first responders in to save two lives.