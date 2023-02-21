Two charged with stunt driving on Bronson Avenue
Ottawa police stopped a driver going more than twice the speed limit on Bronson Avenue on Sunday morning.
The driver was clocked going 129 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, according to Ottawa police. The driver was one of three people officers stopped Sunday morning on Bronson. Another driver going 105 km/h was nabbed for stunt driving, and a third was ticketed for driving without insurance.
All three vehicles were towed.
Police said one of the drivers was also using his cell phone and had a spare tire on, which is only rated for speeds up to 80 km/h.
Last Tuesday, police charged three people with stunt driving on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University.
Sunday morning, @OPSTrafficCM conducted enforcement on Bronson Ave.
2 for stunt driving, and 1 for no insurance.
All were towed.
Speeds: 129km/h and 105km/h in a posted 60 zone.
One driver was also using his cellphone and had a spare tire on (only rated for speeds of 80 km/h). pic.twitter.com/iOsVz6PNDS
