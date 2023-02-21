Two charged with stunt driving on Bronson Avenue

Ottawa police stopped a driver going more than twice the speed limit on Bronson Avenue on Sunday morning.

The driver was clocked going 129 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, according to Ottawa police. The driver was one of three people officers stopped Sunday morning on Bronson. Another driver going 105 km/h was nabbed for stunt driving, and a third was ticketed for driving without insurance.

All three vehicles were towed.

Police said one of the drivers was also using his cell phone and had a spare tire on, which is only rated for speeds up to 80 km/h.

Last Tuesday, police charged three people with stunt driving on Bronson Avenue near Carleton University.

