Two charter flights bring more displaced Ukrainians to Regina

Two charter flights with 167 displaced Ukrainian residents arrived in Regina Wednesday night from Warsaw, Poland, after a brief layover in Edmonton, Alta.

"Saskatchewan's approach to welcoming Ukrainian citizens is unique and speaks to Saskatchewan's character," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a news release.

The newcomers have been provided with temporary accommodations in Regina which the province said will allow them access to key supports and information related to living in Saskatchewan.

“A settlement reception centre will be available and will include on-site personnel to answer questions and issue Saskatchewan health cards, assist with setting up bank accounts, provide information about housing, employment, education, income assistance, community supports and more,” a release from the province said.

Like the first humanitarian flight that arrived in July, Saskatchewan once again partnered with Open Arms and Solidaire with the latest flights.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February, more than 1,500 displaced Ukrainian residents have arrived in Saskatchewan.

Information about programs and services is available to Ukrainian newcomers on an ongoing basis by calling 1-833-613-0485 (toll free), by email at ukrainesupport@gov.sk.ca or by accessing online resources by clicking here.