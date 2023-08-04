Two Chatham teens charged with assault

Two Chatham teens have been charged after allegedly assaulting a third teen near his home.

Police responded to Park Avenue West around 10:43 p.m. Thursday to investigate the assault.

Through investigation, police found two male youths went to the area of the third youth’s home and assaulted him.

The two teens were found and arrested.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-olds were taken to police headquarters and charged with assault. They were released with conditions and a future court date in September.