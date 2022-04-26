Two children among three killed in Highway 401 crash near Prescott, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victims of a fatal collision on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont. last week, and two children are among the dead.

OPP responded around 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 18 to a crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on Highway 401 eastbound, just east of Maitland, in Augusta Township. Three people were killed and two other were injured.

In a news release Tuesday, police identified the people who died as Chantal Dendooven-Legault, 68, Émerik Giroux, 7, and Maélie Giroux, 3, from Laval, Que.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are appealing for more witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or has dash-camera footage of the incident to notify the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.