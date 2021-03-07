Two children under the age of 12 were pulled from a pond in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon after falling through the ice, local police say.

Peel Regional Police say that some time around 1:10 p.m., they were called to Indian Summer Trail Park, in the Highway 403 and Eglinton Avenue Esat area, where two “young people” under the age of 12 were walking across a frozen duck pond.

They fell through the ice and firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly pulled them out.

Their exact condition is not yet known.

Paramedics were called to the scene and assessed both of them for frostbite and hypothermia.

Temperatures on Sunday stayed below freezing but several days in the past week saw sustained periods of above-freezing temperatures, likely thinning ice coverage on bodies of water in the area.