Two city projects temporarily paused due to labour disruption
As splash pads open across Windsor ahead of the hot long weekend, the city is reassuring residents there is another on the way, but has hit a temporary delay.
City of Windsor officials say the new splash park in Fountainebleau Park as well as the return of the Ukrainian monument to Jackson Park have hit a snag, but are ready for the final touches.
Both projects final stages require the use of a crane, however, given the current labour disruption with crane operators, the projects are paused.
The Ukrainian Holodomor Monument was first put up in Jackson Park about 17 years ago. Officials say the monument is now showing its age with cracks and falling granite. It was dismantle for repair and the restoration of the piece is now finished.
Fontainebleau Park has been undergoing improvements over the past few years first with a new walking trail and accessible play equipment. The $400,000 splash pad will be the latest addition.
Residents looking for a splash pad in the meantime can check out the city’s splash pad page for all the options.
