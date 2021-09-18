Two classes dismissed after COVID-19 case at Windsor high school

Two classes of students from Catholic Central High School have been dismissed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) was directed by the health unit to dismiss the classes after learning about a student case Saturday afternoon.

“We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for their children,” a news release from the WECDSB says.

The board has notified students in the two classes not to attend school on Monday. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) will notify those students who are able to return.

The board has been working with the health unit to provide lists of students and staff who would have been affected. The WECHU will then contact them with directions to follow.

A voice message was sent to the entire school community to let them know of the situation and notify the parents of those dismissed to not send their children back to school until they have received notification from the health unit.

Parents have been advised to monitor their kids for COVID-19 symptoms each morning before school and to keep them home and call their healthcare provider if they feel ill or are still waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test.