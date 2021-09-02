Two Clearview residents arrested in drug bust
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Two Clearview residents face charges following a drug bust at an address in Stayner.
Members of the OPP obtained a search warrant and said officers seized various pills, cocaine and evidence of drug paraphernalia from the John Street residence on Tuesday morning.
Charged are a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.
Both face drug-related charges.
They are scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges later this month.
-
Anti-vaccine protester spat at Nanaimo nurse, RCMP sayA health-care worker on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic was spat at by someone protesting B.C.’s planned vaccine card Wednesday, according to Nanaimo RCMP.
-
Windsor man facing charges after police seize $86K in cocaineA 32-year-old Windsor man is facing drug charges after police seized $86,000 worth of cocaine.
-
Toronto police make 'needle-in-a-haystack' discovery, find missing man's remains in landfillToronto police officers scouring a gigantic city dump for months have found the remains of Nathaniel Brettell, CTV News Toronto has learned — a needle-in-a-haystack find that has given his family peace and could give an ongoing murder case a shot in the arm.
-
'it’s just bonkers': Saskatoon car rental company faces increased demandThe demand for rental vehicles has gone up significantly as COVID-19 restrictions have eased across Canada, and one Saskatoon car rental company says it’s feeling the heat.
-
Group urges long weekend safety after 20-year-drowning record brokenThe Alberta and Northwest Territories branch of the Lifesaving Society says the 2021 summer has been one of the deadliest in terms of drownings.
-
Robbery suspect arrested after punching store clerk in face, New Westminster police sayA man has been arrested after he allegedly punched a retail store clerk in the face before fleeing the scene without paying for his merchandise.
-
Pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Ottawa not fast enough as province faces fourth wave of pandemic, top doctor saysOttawa's medical officer of health says COVID-19 vaccination policies, masking policies and limiting social contacts will help Ottawa combat the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
-
Oilers to bring Coliseum's oil derrick to Rogers PlaceThe Edmonton Oilers say they are moving the replica oil derrick from the team's former home to Rogers Place.