Two people living at A Better Tent City have tested positive for COVID-19.

Site coordinator Nadine Green said they are a couple and are self-isolating away from the site on Lot 42.

Green said there are new safety measures in place since the first case was confirmed earlier this week, including limiting gatherings in common areas to five people, wearing masks, stopping visitors and increasing cleaning and sanitization.

"At first it was hard for people to wear a mask, because here people are usually free," Green said. "It was hard, but now people are complying. As soon as they hear a positive case, then everyone's wearing a mask." She said the couple will return to the site once they recover.