Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Simcoe Muskoka, plus 68 new cases

Two Simcoe County residents have died after becoming infected with COVID-19, bringing the region's virus death toll to 266.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports that a woman between 45 and 64 died Friday after coming down with COVID-19, and a man in his 80s passed away Sunday after contracting the virus during an outbreak.

There were five COVID-19 deaths recorded across Simcoe Muskoka in October.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Public health logged 68 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

SMDHU reports that 39 of the new cases are unvaccinated, whether unwilling or unable.

There are currently 206 active infections in the region, including a dozen COVID-19 patients in area hospitals.

The new cases listed are in Barrie (27), Innisfil (11), Bradford (7), Orillia (7), Collingwood (4), Springwater (3), New Tecumseth (3), Essa (2), Wasaga Beach (2), Penetanguishene, and Bracebridge.

Contact tracing is under investigation for most of the cases, but the health unit has determined 11 are from close contact with a positive case, nine are community-acquired, and three are outbreak-related.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in the region jumped from six to eight over the weekend.

After two staff members, the health unit declared an outbreak at a long-term care home in Bracebridge on Saturday.

In Barrie, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has three infected patients in its Transitional Care Unit, and Mill Creek Care Centre has fewer than 10 cases.

Central North Correctional Facility in Penetanguishene has 16 ill inmates.

Additionally, four schools have outbreaks, including Holy Cross in Innisfil, Monck Public School in Bracebridge, and Assikinack Public School and Portage View Elementary School, both in Barrie.

The health unit declares an outbreak when two or more cases are lab-confirmed, and the infected individuals have shared a space or objects.