Two COVID-19 deaths, slight drop on hospitalizations in Manitoba Friday

Manitoba is adding two additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, as the number of hospitalizations related to the virus has dropped.

The deaths, reported in the province’s pandemic dashboard, bring the death toll through the pandemic to 1,710.

The province also reported 417 people in hospital due to COVID-19, a drop of seven from Thursday. Of those patients, 162 have active COVID-19 cases.

There are 23 patients receiving intensive care, with 14 of those patients having active cases. This is an increase of one from Thursday.

Manitoba reported 200 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The province has said the number of cases is likely an undercount due to rapid tests not being included in the total. There are currently 5,058 reported active cases in Manitoba.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate is 14 per cent.