The Region of Waterloo has announced two locations for mass COVID-19 vaccination.

The sites are located at 435 The Boardwalk, Medical Centre 2, in Waterloo and RONA at 66 Pinebush Rd. in Cambridge.

The region said the clinic at The Boardwalk will open for adults 80 or older in early March. That group was added as a priority population of Phase One of the province's vaccine rollout.

The Voisin Group says they have had practice giving shots at this location, as it was a flu immunization clinic for grade seven and eight students in the fall.

"We're on standby, we've been ready for them for months, for the vaccine to get on site," said Cynthia Voisin. "They know that we were present every day, we're here on site to manage and have an understanding of what patients' needs are."

The RONA in Cambridge will open after some modifications to the site so it can operate as a clinic. No timeline was given as to when that will be.

Regional officials say they're also planning for small- to mid-size clinics at primary care offices, pharmacies and other locations once vaccine supply is available.

Currently, vaccine doses are administered at the Grand River Hospital site and mobile clinics.

Deputy Police Chief Shirley Hilton, who is running the COVID-19 vaccine task force in Waterloo Region, said residents will be directed to an appropriate vaccination clinic through the regional booking system.

"These locations will be critical for the region to reach its target, delivering 10,000 or more doses a day," Hilton said at the COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

Pre-registration is open for priority groups in Phase One of vaccine rollout.

Hilton said, as of Friday, more than 10,400 people have pre-registered for the vaccine. That includes more than 7,000 people who are over the age of 80.

The region also sent out a call for volunteers to help in non-medical roles at vaccination clinics. They've so far had 250 applications.

Health officials say people who have received both doses of their vaccine should still follow public health guidelines, including wearing masks in indoor public settings and maintain two metres of physical distancing.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Nicole Lampa