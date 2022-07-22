Two COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at both Met Campus and Ouellette Campus.

The outbreaks are on the following units:

7 North and 6 North at Met Campus

7 East and 6 West at Ouellette Campus

As of Friday, 19 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on the outbreak units.

“The majority of patients are currently not experiencing any symptoms. All patients are being monitored for any signs and symptoms and are actively being tested for COVID-19. The majority of transmission has been limited to individuals that have shared a room.” Said a statement from WRH.

Hospital officials say for the safety of the public, it is strongly recommended that unvaccinated individuals do not visit units that are under outbreak. All visitors must comply with masking requirements.

Due to the volume of patients impacted by these outbreaks, the hospital is recommending that anyone discharged from hospital self-monitor for symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10 days following discharge.

Precautions remain in place across both campuses and on all units to identify potential outbreaks early. All patients are tested for COVID-19 on admission into hospital and again following admission to hospital, whether they are symptomatic or not.