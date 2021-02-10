Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is reporting that the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has rescinded two outbreaks at the hospital.

The rescinded outbreaks were on floors 3N and 2S in the Dr. Y. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility.

The following are positive cases that have been attributed to each outbreak:

3North:

6 Staff

3 Patients

2South:

1 Staff

2 Patients

With the rescindment of these two outbreaks, only one unit (3South) remains in outbreak at HDGH.

“The Executive Leadership Team would like to thank our staff, physicians, and community for their ongoing and tireless efforts to support each other, our patients and their families through all of this,” said a HDGH news release.

HDGH officials said they remain vigilant and are actively taking measures to respond to this pandemic across our hospital programs and services and in the broader community.

Meanwhile, Windsor Regional Hospital confirmed Tuesday the outbreaks on 6E at Ouellette Campus, and 4N and 6N at Met Campus, have been withdrawn. There is just one outbreak remaining on 8N of the Ouellette Campus.