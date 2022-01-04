Two COVID-19 outbreaks within RVH as the hospital tightens visitor restrictions

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie has implemented stricter visitor restrictions due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the region.

The hospital is also dealing with two COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Friday, RVH announced that an outbreak had been declared within its Surgery 3 unit following an outbreak within its short-term 27- bed transitional care unit at IOOF Seniors Home.

As of Friday, three patients had tested positive for the virus within the Surgery 3 unit, and 15 patients had tested positive in IOOF.

As of Tuesday, RVH has tightened visitor restrictions out of concern for patients and staff. The hospital will not be permitting visitors to accompany most patients for same-day surgery or outpatient procedures.

The hospital said the restrictions apply to those who are having procedures completed in the operating room, endoscopy suites, interventional radiology or the cardiac intervention unit.

In the emergency department, with approval from the hospital, patients will be allowed one visitor if support is required.

Exceptions to the policy include end of life, childbirth, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and some vulnerable patients.

More information about the policy can be found on RVH's website.