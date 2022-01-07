Two COVID-19 rapid antigen test pop up locations in Ottawa today

Ottawa residents have two more chances to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit this week, as Ontario prepares to change the criteria for using the tests.

Two pop-up locations will be set up in Ottawa today:

9 a.m. – Hazeldean Mall at 300 Eagleson Rd. in Kanata (Entrance #2)

10 a.m. – Rideau Centre at 50 Rideau St.

In a posting on Facebook, Hazeldean Mall said there will be a limited supply of kits available, "Currently that limit is 1,000." The mall says public health will have a table inside the mall at entrance #2, just inside the doors between Laura's Your Independent Grocer and Ottawa Valley Tours.

The Rideau Centre has not disclosed where in the mall the kits will be available.

On Wednesday and Thursday, hundreds of people lined up before dawn at Bayshore Shopping Centre to pick up test kits. On Thursday, the line started forming at 3:30 a.m.

The rush to pick up rapid antigen tests comes as Ontario changes the rules for deploying the test kits as COVID-19 cases rise and testing capacity is limited.

The pop-up sites handing out free rapid antigen tests will run until Jan 14.

Under the new rules, the tests will no longer be recommended for "one-off" uses, including before social gatherings, due to the risk of false negatives.

Ontario announced the rapid antigen tests for the most vulnerable sectors will now be recommended for three purposes: