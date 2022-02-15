Two crashes, one person charged

Two separate collisions has resulted in the same person being charged twice, according to London police.

Around 12 p.m. on Sunday, crews responded to 911 calls made for a crash in the south end of the city.

Police say the first crash happened near Southdale Road west near Singleton Avenue.

The driver of an involved vehicle reportedly followed a suspect vehicle to the area of Southdale road and Notre Dame Drive where a second crash happened.

All drivers remained at the scene and one of them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers learned that the man operating the vehicle involved in the two collisions was a prohibited driver.

A 38-year-old man from Muirkirk, Ont. has been charged and is scheduled to appear in court in May.