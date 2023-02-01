Two crashes take out hydro poles in Sudbury overnight

It was a busy night for power repair crews in Greater Sudbury after two crashes take out hydro poles in different parts of the city.

One of the collisions happened on the Kingsway near McDonald's when a vehicle collided with a power pole, Greater Sudbury Utilities spokesperson Wendy Watson said in an email Tuesday night at 10:50 p.m.

The power was turned off on both sides of the street for several hours overnight between the Hilton Garden Inn and Northern Nissan while crews replaced the pole, Watson said.

It was fully stored to the area just before 4 a.m.

A second crash occurred in the Chelmsford area on Tuesday night, Sudbury police said in a tweet just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The second pole was damaged at the intersection of Municipal Road 35 and Elizabeth Street, police said.

More than 430 Hydro One customers near the site of the crash and east to parts of Azilda continue to be without power following the crash.

The power is expected to be restored in that area by 10:15 a.m., Hydro One said on its outage map.

No word on if there were any injuries or any charges pending as a result of either crash.

CTV News has reached out to both Sudbury police and Greater Sudbury Utilities for an update and is awaiting a response.