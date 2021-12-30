Two-day back to school delay for Windsor-Essex students, additional safety measures announced for Ontario schools

Due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, schools across Windsor-Essex and the province will have a delayed start after the holidays.

The province announced on Thursday it would be delaying the return to school until Jan. 5 after Premier Doug Ford met with his cabinet to discuss a back to school plan.

“This will provide our schools with extra time to begin to put in place additional health and safety measures. Including deploying additional masking options for students and educators, and further improving air ventilation in schools,” Ontario medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said.

The news comes after the province reported a record high number of COVID-19 with 13,807 new cases. Windsor-Essex also reported a spike with 247 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in the region on Thursday with 993 reported between Dec. 24 and Dec. 29.

“These and other measures including updating the COVID-19 school and child care screener and asking parents and students and staff for rigorous screening and monitoring of systems creates more layers of protection to keep schools safe and open for in-school learning,” Moore said.

Mario Spagnuolo, local president of the Greater Essex Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario (ETFO) is glad schools at least know what Monday will bring.

He says being in-person is where the best learning takes place and they are going to double-down on some requests of the government to ensure students stay in the classroom.

“We're hearing about N95's being available to educators, we know there aren't enough yet in our schools for that to happen, rapid testing has not been made available to teachers and educators,” Spagnuolo said.

Windsor-Essex acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said during Wednesday’s COVID briefing he was hoping for a return to the classroom. He added the best thing parents can do is to keep their children home if they are sick.

“That’s probably the one thing they can do to help manage the pandemic is if the kids are sick do not send them to school,” he said. “Because what we want to do is try to prevent the number of introductions or potential introductions of COVID into the school community and the school population.”

The province plans to implement the following health measures to ensure a safe return to schools:

Updating the COVID-19 school and child care screener ahead of the return to school on January 5 and asking students, parents and staff for rigorous screening and monitoring of symptoms.

Providing non-fit-tested N95 masks for staff in schools and licensed child care settings as an optional alternative to medical/surgical masks, and additional supply of high-quality three-ply cloth masks that are strongly encouraged and free for students and children in January.

Deploying an additional 3,000 standalone HEPA filter units to school boards, building on the existing 70,000 HEPA filter units and ventilation devices already in schools.

Continuing PCR testing eligibility for symptomatic elementary and secondary students, education staff and participating private and First Nation operated schools who have received a PCR self-collection kit through their school.

Starting in January, temporarily permitting only low-contact indoor sports and safe extra-curricular activities.

Updating COVID-19 reporting requirements for school boards and child care in January.

Supporting the projected hiring of over 2,000 staff, funded by a $304 million allocation for second semester that includes additional teachers, custodians, and mental health workers.

-With files from CTV News Toronto