Two-day case counts total 100 COVID-19 cases in region

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Thursday and Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 403 people.

52 cases were reported on April 2 and 48 cases were reported on April1.

The province announced Thursday that Windsor-Essex will be part of a province-wide emergency brake shutdown for the next month starting Saturday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 14,028 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,324 people who have recovered.

Heres the breakdown of new cases:

17 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

10 cases are community acquired

one case is travel related to U.S.

one case is related to outbreaks

71 cases are still under investigation.

WECHU says there are 391 active cases. There are 14 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

The health unit says 91 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:

85,872 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

73,519 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

12,353 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 98,225 doses have been administered to WEC residents