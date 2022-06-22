Two-day heat event continues across Simcoe County

Another round of hot weather is expected for much of Simcoe County on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

After the first day of summer brought scorching heat to our region, the two-day heat event will continue into today.

The weather agency issued a heat warning for parts of Innisfil, Dufferin and York Region, where temperatures could reach the low 30s.

The health unit advises ways to avoid overheating:

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids

Stay cool indoors

Draw blinds or curtains

Keep physical activity to a minimum

The weather agency warns the heat can result in deteriorating air quality, posing a risk for children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Pet owners are reminded never to leave their animals in a parked vehicle, even with the windows cracked open.

Cooler temperatures are expected to provide some relief by Thursday.