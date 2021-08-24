Two-day heat warning issued for London region

After a one-day pause that didn't really bring any relief, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued another heat warning.

The string of hot, humid days had already prompted warnings over the weekend, and while Monday's weather wasn't enough, the next couple of days will spring the region back into the warning range.

Environment Canada is calling for highs of 31C for the next two days with the humidex hitting 39.

“Even though there was no alert in effect (Monday), we have had a steady stream of hot weather and high humidity through much of the month of August. Those are conditions that a lot of us find to be very inviting, but it’s best to plan for the conditions if you’re going to be working or playing in the summer heat,” said David Pavletic, manager of Environmental Health with the health unit, in a statement.

He added, “Hydration and covering exposed skin should be at the top of any list that involves planning for outdoor activities. Keeping a water bottle, hat, sunblock and sunglasses close by and wearing light, loose-fitting clothing will provide the best protection you need.”

The health unit says following guidelines around preventing the spread of COVID-19 should also be followed.

The warning will remain in effect until Thursday morning.

More details about heat-related illness is available here.