Two daycare employees charged with assault in Calgary, police say
Two employees of a Calgary daycare have been charged with assault after parents found physical markings on their child and notified police.
Calgary police said Wednesday allegations of abuse were reported to them in December 2022.
They said the child attended Kidzee Early Learning and Childcare, a licensed childcare facility in the northern part of the city.
Police said their Child at Risk Response Team conducted numerous interviews and reviewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage before arresting the two employees on April 27.
A 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman are charged with one count each of assault.
Both are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Police say Kidzee Early Learning and Childcare is permanently closed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 10, 2023.
-
Surrey temple employee suspected in teen’s sexual assault arrested: RCMPA man suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a temple in Surrey’s Newton area has been arrested, RCMP say.
-
Police say whereabouts of 'high-risk domestic offender' unknownThe Stratford Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk domestic offender.
-
Flooding of Bonaparte River means more evacuation orders for Cache Creek, B.C.The risk of flooding has prompted more evacuation orders for residents in the Village of Cache Creek, B.C., as higher temperatures quickly melt of mountain snowpacks.
-
Ottawa firefighters battle house, mattress, and brush fires WednesdayOttawa firefighters responded to three fires Wednesday morning and early afternoon in the east, west, and south ends of the city.
-
Bayfield, Ont. downtown construction ‘almost’ doneBayfield, Ont. is almost back to normal. The final stretch of updated sidewalks are going in this week.
-
Canadian Tire 'not affiliated' with anti-Trudeau party planned in parking lotCanadian Tire said it is not affiliated with an anti-Justin Trudeau party planned in the parking lot of one of its stores this weekend.
-
'This is a bit of a racetrack': Speed limit dropping to 60 km/h on stretch of March Road in KanataOn Wednesday, Council approved a speed reduction on a stretch of March Road between Carling Avenue and Teron Road from 80 km/h to 60 km/h.
-
2 Calgary men charged after Strathmore RCMP seize drugs, cash at check stopTwo Calgary men face charges after a traffic check stop by Strathmore RCMP yielded quantities of cash and drugs.
-
New water feature under construction at Alberta legislature groundsThe former wading pool at the Alberta legislature has now been ripped up, and construction is underway on a new pool.