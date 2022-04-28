Two days, two separate gun-violence incidents in downtown London, Ont.

For the second time in 48 hours, London police were called to the downtown core for a weapons investigation.

Around 2:30 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call about a disturbance in the area of Richmond Street and Mill Street. According to a release, officers arrived to the scene and didn’t find anything but were notified later that a man had gone to the hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

Police were able to find the injured person who was treated and released from hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Heather MacGregor has lived downtown for five years and she is concerned with two shooting incidents along Richmond Street in such a short period of time telling CTV News, “It’s scary, you don’t know what is going to happen when you walk down the street.”

She believes a larger police presence downtown would help, saying that things can quickly escalate when people are leaving the bars.

“I think it’s pretty darn concerning," says Meagan Smith, who works at a shop along Richmond. She says investigators questioned her about the latest incident when she arrived to work, as it happened metres from her store.

“There were all kinds of police cars here and then they came in and asked questions, so this is way to close to home,” Smith says.

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the disturbance or anyone with dashcam or other video are asked to contact investigators at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation continues and police say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

— With files from CTV London’s Nick Paparella