Two dead after head-on collision near Caledonia

Two people have died following a two-vehicle collision south of Caledonia.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Fourth Line near Highway 6 around 10 p.m. Sunday.

OPP say they found a pickup truck on fire and a sedan in the ditch when they arrived.

A 51-year-old from Ohsweken and a 36-year-old from Hagersville, the only people in the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Six Nations Police and Haldimand OPP.