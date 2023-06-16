Two dead after head-on crash near St. Andrew's: RCMP

RCMP are investigating a second fatal crash in Manitoba on Thursday.

Around 11:40 a.m., Selkirk RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 8. The crash was about half a kilometre south of the intersection of Provincial Road 230, in the RM of St Andrews.

Investigators believe that a 73-year-old man from Stonewall was driving south in the northbound lanes of the highway when he crashed head-on into a vehicle heading north.

The northbound vehicle was being driven by a 66-year-old man from the RM of Gimli.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Mounties said they were alone in their vehicles.

A forensic collision reconstructionist has been brought in to help with the investigation.