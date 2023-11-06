Two dead after multiple serious crashes across Saskatchewan: RCMP

Two people lost their lives and several others were injured in a pair of fatal collisions, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

On Nov. 3, at around 12:45 p.m., Weyburn RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 33 and a grid road in Filmore.

A car and a semi collided in the roadway, according to an RCMP news release.

The 21-year-old Regina man who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured, RCMP said.

Later that day, at 10:30 p.m. Estevan and Carnduff RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover involving a car just south of Benson on Highway 47.

The 27-year-old driver was taken to hospital while in serious condition where he later was pronounced dead, the release said.

RCMP crash reconstructionists continue to investigate both of the fatal crashes.

In the same update, RCMP provided more details on its investigation into a collision near Kindersley.

On Sunday, RCMP responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Ditson Drive at around 5:50 a.m.

The crash – involving a car and a truck – resulted in critical injuries to the female passenger of the car as well as non-life-threatening injuries for the male driver. The woman remains in hospital.

The man driving the truck was transported to hospital with injuries as well.

An RCMP reconstructionist attended the scene as well as EMS and members of the Kindersley Fire Department.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision.

The rash of crashes over the span of two days comes after an exceptionally deadly couple of months in the province.

From Sept. 1 to Oct. 25, 26 people were killed in fatal crashes across Saskatchewan. The fatalities included 14 drivers, nine passengers and three pedestrians.

There have been a total of 58 fatal collisions in Saskatchewan so far in 2023.