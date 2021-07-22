Two dead after separate drownings Wednesday in Oxford County

A Cambridge, Ont. man and a London, Ont. man have died after separate drownings -- one at Trout Lake Quarry in Innerkip and another on Lake Erie near Port Bruce.

OPP and emergency crews were called to the quarry around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses say the man began to struggle in the water and people nearby pulled him onto the shore and started CPR.

He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Jorg Meinzer, 58.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Then around 7:10 p.m. emergency crews were called to another possible drowning in Lake Erie between Port Bruce and Port Burwell.

A man had reportedly fallen into the water from a boat while out fishing with friends.

He was pulled onto the boat and life-saving measures were initiated before he was transported back to land and to a hospital, where he later died.

He has been identified as 49-year-old Ryan Leppard-Groenewegen of London.

OPP say no foul play is suspected in the death.