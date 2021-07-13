Two dead and a third seriously ill after sharing same symptoms and living in same unit of Dartmouth building

The last 30 days have been difficult for the Crocker family.

"Our family has been devastated this past month with loss," says Candy Webber.

In that time, sisters Candy Webber and Jennifer Crocker have dealt with the death of their father and brother.

Sixty-six-year-old Bill Crocker was taken to hospital after experiencing shortness of breath on June 12 and died the next day -- on Jennifer's 33 birthday.

Then their 46-year-old brother Mark passed away July 9.

"He was rushed to the hospital and they found pneumonia," Webber says "But the infection had spread to the point where he was septic and he couldn't overcome the illness."

An uncle, David, became sick too. All three had similar symptoms and spent time in the same unit of a Dartmouth apartment building.

"A few days later, I came down with pneumonia. I've been on antibiotics now for four days," Crocker says.

"Two people might be a coincidence but three, that seems like a pattern to us," says Webber. "Considering the building's history," adds Jennifer Crocker.

The history Jennifer Crocker is referring to is an outbreak of legionnaires' disease in 2015.

One woman died and four others fell ill after legionella was found in the building.

"The amount of seniors living there, most have compromised health issues so it's very important to us that we figure this out and make sure that nobody else loses a loved one," she says.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, legionella is a respiratory disease that results in pneumonia.

It's contracted by breathing in mist that comes from water contaminated with the legionella bacteria

Nova Scotia's Department of Infrastructure and Housing declined CTV's request for an interview but did provide a statement saying:

"There is a water management program in place at Alderney Manor that includes regular flushing and testing. Additional testing has been arranged," says Jasmine Flemming.

Flemming also confirmed testing is being done on water samples from every floor, specifically looking for signs of the legionella bacteria.

She adds there are no water advisories or restrictions being issued to tenants of Alderney Manor.

Public Health say they are looking into illnesses that may be associated with Alderney Manor.

The water tests being done by the Department of Infrastructure and Housing are expected back in two weeks.

Jennifer Crocker says that's a long time to wait, considering what has happened to her family in the last 30 days.