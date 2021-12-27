iHeartRadio

Two dead, close to 100 infected as Quebec seniors' residence reports major COVID-19 outbreak

The outbreak at CHSLD Marguerite-Rocheleau is said to have began on Dec. 21 or 22 and spread rapidly. One case became six, which then became 12, and then 21 within days. On Monday, 59 residents and 39 staff members have tested positive.
