Two dead following a single-vehicle collision in Cape Breton, N.S. Sunday morning
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Samantha Long
Two men have died following a car crash in Cape Breton, N.S. Sunday morning.
Police say around 5:45 a.m. officers were called to single-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in Strathlorne.
Upon arrival, the RCMP found a Honda Civic off the roadway with extensive damage.
One man was ejected and found near the vehicle, while another man was partially ejected from the vehicle.
Both men, a 24-year-old and a 30-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A collision re-constructionist is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Highway 19 was closed in both directions with diversion points being Blackstone Rd. and Strathlorne Scotsville Rd.
The highway remained closed into Sunday afternoon.
