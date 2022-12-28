Two dead following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg

Two people have died following a fire that displaced dozens of people on Christmas Day.

Winnipeg police confirmed on Wednesday that an adult man and adult woman died from injuries sustained during the fire in the Warwick Apartments on Qu’Appelle Avenue.

Const. Jay Murray with the Winnipeg Police Service said next-of-kin notification is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

The Winnipeg Police Service and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) are investigation the cause of the fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 4:08 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the building. Firefighters went inside the building to extinguish the fire and rescue residents who were trapped in the building.

A total of 42 people were displaced as a result of the fire, with buses being deployed to keep people warm. The WFPS said six people were transported to hospital due to the fire.

The fire at the Warwick Apartments was among five fires WFPS fought within 12 hours between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.